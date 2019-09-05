Article 370 Kashmir news: Sitaram Yechury has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision for allowing CPM leader MY Tarigami to shift AIIMS. He has said that the case will continue to be heard after the government’s response.

After Supreme Court ordered the shifting of ailing CPM leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to AIIMS in Delhi from Srinagar, Sitaram Yechury has said the case will continue to be heard after the government’s response. Yechury had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking production of his colleague and Jammu and Kashmir’s CPM leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, who has been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

Yechury listed out all the incidents and happenings what he witnessed in Kashmir during his visit. In his affidavit, he pointed out the MY Tarigami’s ill health and his illegal detention. It also talks about the prevailing situation in the valley which has been under heavy security since August 5.

The apex court has also issued a notice to the Centre over the allegations made by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury over the illegal detention of his colleague MY Tarigami. The court has also ordered the Centre to respond to the notice within a week.

While reacting over the arrest of Tarigami, Yechury termed the detention as illegal and said that his security has been given oral instructions to keep him in de facto house arrest, unsupported by any authority of law.

https://www.cpim.org/sites/default/files/affidavit_comrade_tarigami.pdf

Yechury has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court while granting relief to MY Tarigami for allowing him to shift AIIMS for proper medical care. The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has said that it was inclined to shift Tarigami to AIIMS for proper medical checkup.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed Yechury to visit the Jammu and Kashmir to meet the ailing party colleague MY Tarigami while ignoring the claims of Centre that it might cause severe danger to the prevailing situation in the valley.

On August 5, Centre abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which provided the special status to the state. Since then, several leaders were stopped by the authorities for visiting valley. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others were detained by the authorities during the visit to the valley.

