The Governor's office on Friday eased restrictions for Friday prayers which let the people move out and offer prayers in Mosques.

The Jammu and Kashmir turmoil is not going to end anytime soon as incidents of stone-pelting and tear gas have been expected ever since the state lost its special status. In a recent retaliatory move by police, tear gas and pellets were used to restrain commoners from demonstration, reported Reuters. On the contrary, Indian news agency PTI is claiming that the situation in the valley was peaceful and under control.

As many as 10,000 locals have been pelleted and teargassed for protesting against the Centre after it revoked state’s special status.

After offering Friday prayers, people continued with their protests against the revocation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government at the Centre. The demonstrations since the imposition of Section 144 is learnt to be a massive one as protesters demanded the restoration of normalcy in the state, reported Reuters

The Governor’s office on Friday had announced that there would be relaxation on restrictions for a stipulated duration such as for Friday prayers. It had also issued a notification declaring that locals could continue with their business in the presence of forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address had also conveyed that people would be allowed to buy essential commodities for Eid.

The Centre on Friday had removed prohibitory orders from Jammu where schools, colleges are expected to open today. The Jammu administration withdrew Section 144 that was enforced on August 5 following state’s special status revocation.

The situation, however, isn’t similar in Kashmir where the protests have been on. Though the locals were allowed to offer prayers on Friday when the government eased restrictions. Barring a few incidents, not much has been reported about stone-pelting incidents. Reportedly, people are allowed to move out without passes when the restrictions are relaxed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App