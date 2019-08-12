Amid the re-imposition of curfew in Srinagar and several other parts, Eid celebration in the state is a quiet affair as people have not been allowed to offer prayers in most of the mosques in Srinagar.

The turbulence in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is evident withe Centre re-imposing curfew in the state hours after it declared measures it adopted to restore normalcy in the valley. On Friday, the restrictions in the valley were eased a bit for the people to offer Friday prayers peacefully, however, this resulted in massive demonstrations from locals and subsequent counter by the security forces as they resorted to tear gas and pellets to shun the protestors. Though no such incident was reported by the mainstream media, and it was Reuters that underlined the Friday ruckus between the locals and the forces.

There have been several reports on ruckus in the valley which can’t be found on mainstream papers. The BJPled Centre in response rejected reports by Reuters and others that claimed casualties. The Centre termed the reports fabricated asserting that the situation has been under control barring a few incidents of stone-pelting.

On the eve of Eid, the government had, in fact, listed measures to restore normalcy in the state, however, it soon seemed disguise when it re-imposed curfew in Srinagar. Today, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha the celebrations are taking place with a hush of silence. While for the Srinagar city, people cannot offer prayers in most of the mosques due to re-imposition of Article 370. Though they have been allowed to offer prayers in smaller mosques.

As far as the regional party leaders were concerned, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and People Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti have been allowed to pray in smaller mosques.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App