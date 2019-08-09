Amid the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir due to Section 144 following the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people of relaxation of curfew for Eid and the same has been confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir official as well.

Jammu: Army personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Jammu, Monday, Aug 05, 2019.Restrictions and night curfews were imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment. (PTI Photo)(PTI8_5_2019_000050B)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday in his televised address talked about Centre’s revocation of Article 370 and assured the people that state’s Union Territory status was a temporary provision and it will be given complete statehood once normalcy was restored.

The PM also assured that Section 144 will be eased on the day of Eid so that people could buy essential commodities for the occasion. Jammu and Kashmir officials have also confirmed that situation is expected to ease in the coming days with the lockdown reaching Day 6.

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor K Vijay Kumar said that Section 144 will be relaxed for a few hours in the state so that people could move out and offer Friday prayers. He added that call on Eid security will be taken after that, most likely on Sunday.

Speaking to the Indian Express Kumar said there had not been many incidents of large scale protests, barring a few cases on stone-pelting. Though he added that the forces have been given leeway to enforce prohibitory orders with minimum force.

The official said people will be allowed for Friday prayers and that the government would be grateful if people show up in good numbers to celebrate the occasion. He added that people are being facilitated with the best possible medical assistance through security forces.

Underlining the gradual restoration of normalcy, Kumar said people were able to get essential supplies as few shops were allowed to open in the area for a stipulated duration. Though, he added that the distribution of commodities took place in the presence of forces only.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App