The district administration of Samba government ordered all the government employees to get back to work from tomorrow. They also ordered to re-open all the educational institutes from tomorrow.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the district administration of Samba issued an order on Thursday notifying that both government and private educational institutes shall re-open from tomorrow.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary has issued an order asking all government employees working at the district level, divisional level and also employees in the civil secretariat in Srinagar to get back to their work with immediate effect.

A smooth and secure environment for the employees has been assured by the administration. In case employees face any difficulties, they can contact the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Regional Transport Office Jammu at 2520542, 2571912 and 2571616.

Earlier today, Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Srinagar airport and sent back from there. After returning to Delhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, he was detained from 11.30am to 4.30 pm at Srinagar airport and sent back from there.

Gulam Nabi Azad, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was trying to enter Srinagar to meet with Congress leader.

Later, Azad said, it is the first time when all 22 districts came under a curfew. He added, he went there to be a part of Kashmiri’s sadness. Azad also said, the visual of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chatting and sharing a meal with local Kashmiris on the streets, were a set-up. He further added, people can do anything when they are getting paid.

