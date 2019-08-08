Article 370 Kashmir News: The Samjhauta Express, which is also known as the Friendship Express, runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan on Thursday and Monday.

Pakistan on Thursday cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on its side in the aftermath of the abrogations of Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Yesterday, Pakistan had snapped diplomatic ties with India by expelling India’s High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basria and cutting off trade ties with New Delhi.

The train service was started on July 22, 1976, after India and Pakistan signed the Shimla Agreement. The train ran between Amritsar and Lahore covering a distance of about 52 km.

