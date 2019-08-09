Article 370 Kashmir news: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan has been trying to create a panic-like situation, however, that is not the case. The MEA also asked Islamabad to stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries.

Article 370 Kashmir news: Pakistan trying to create panic, Ministry of External Affairs asks Islamabad to stop interfering: India has advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries amid the latter’s constant criticism over New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday addressed the media, a day after Islamabad decided to snap diplomatic ties with India and expelled India’s High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basria.

While briefing the media, the MEA spokesperson said that the decision was taken by Pakistan, whether it was Samjhauta Express or trade relations, was unilateral and urged to re-consider those steps. The MEA further added that India regretted the steps being announced by Pakistan. He said that with the decision, Pakistan has been trying to present an alarming picture of the bilateral relationship, however, that is not the case.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: It is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries. pic.twitter.com/wjqI4azvOB — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019





On being asked about the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, the MEA said that he was not in Delhi. He further asserted that India has requested Pakistan to review its decision while the timing of his return would be determined later. The MEA also assured that the Pakistani airspace has not been closed, however, re-routing has been done, airspace is operational.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kashmir h

