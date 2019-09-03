Article 370 Kashmir News: International Court of Justice lawyer Khawar Qureshi has said his country cannot prove the genocide in Kashmir as it lacks evidence.

International Court of Justice lawyer Khawar Qureshi has said that it would tough for him to prove the genocide in Kashmir due to the lack of evidence at the International court. The recent claim by the International lawyer has created a major embarrassment to Pakistan. He has said that the country can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 in which both India and Pakistan are signatories.

On August 5, India abrogated Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir and called the move as its international matter. Pakistan on the other hand, has approached several countries and successfully insisted Security Council to hold a decision on the abrogation of Article 370.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high since the latest move by India. Since then, Pakistan has been condemning India for the blunder. It has also condemned after India sent hundreds of thousands of additional troops to quell unrest in the mountainous region by imposing curfew and communications blackout.

The two countries have also fought three wars over Kashmir and recently two countries claimed that they shot down fighter jets of both countries during a dogfight.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had also closed its airspace for India and had also stopped the train services. Paskitan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also warned India for the consequences after the abrogation of Article 370. However, he has promised that his country would not initiate any military conflict with India.

India’s decision has been supported by countries including United States, Russia, Britain and others.

