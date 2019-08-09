Article 370 Kashmir news: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to J&K Reorganisation Bill. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh would officially become two separate union territories (UTs) from October 31, the ministry of home affairs said in a notification.

Article 370 Kashmir news: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh would officially become two separate union territories (UTs) from October 31, the ministry of home affairs said in a notification. Earlier this week, the resolution to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir with legislator and Ladakh without legislator — successfully walked through the Parliament.

On August 5, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill to abrogate Article 370, 35 A and to bifurcate the state into two UTs. The bill triggered massive uproar from the Opposition, which accused the party of taking a unilateral decision and not discussing it with the stakeholders.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31. pic.twitter.com/5FrN5PKkSs — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

A day before the revocation of Article 370, the mainstream leaders in the Valley, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were put under House arrest. Section 144 has also been imposed in the state while mobile and Internet services were snapped.

Earlier in the day, it was said that Section 144 has been imposed from the Jammu municipal limits, and schools and colleges in the area would be opening from tomorrow, August 10. Securities have also been eased to allow people to offer Namaz at local mosques in the Valley.

Last night in his special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the abrogation of Section 370 will bring new opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App