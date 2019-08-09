Article 370 Kashmir news: Section 144 has been withdrawn from Jammu municipal limits, the reports said on Friday. Apart from that, all the schools and colleges will re-open from tomorrow, August 10.

Article 370 Kashmir news: Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu municipal limits, schools and colleges to re-open tomorrow: Section 144 has been withdrawn from Jammu municipal limits, Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Magistrate (DM) Jammu District, said in a statement on Friday. The statement further read that all the schools and colleges will also be operational from tomorrow, August 10. Meanwhile, the situation in Kashmir Valley has also been reported to be normal. A few hours back, the security forces were reportedly put at ease to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan recently briefed the media over the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the situation is under control and all the necessary steps are being taken to maintain law and order situation in the Valley. Since Sunday, August 5, the security has been put on high alert in the wake of Centre’s decision to scrap the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

