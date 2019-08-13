Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday made headlines after he warned Pakistan to not take the Jammu and Kashmir issue lightly and think that UNSC would be willingly listening to Islamabad's stand against India over Article 370.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in what seemed to be a reality check asked Islamabad to pop its bubble and not live in fool’s paradise after it decided to move the United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move of revoking Article 370 that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan should not expect the UN to welcome it with garlands and support its move against India.

He added that it was easy to raise objections in heat of the moment, however, Pakistan should know that any P-5 member supporting India can be a hurdle for Pakistan which would lead to serious ramifications in the future and asked the country administration to not live in a fool’s paradise.

His remarks were in line with Russia’s support to India when the former, a few days back, called India’s abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir a constitutional amendment and did not intervene in the matter. While the United States has been neutral as President Donald Trump advised both the countries to maintain restraint and handle the issue amicably. Interestingly, Trump who had earlier offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue too changed his mind after India rejected his offer.

Last week after the bilateral meet between China and Pakistan, Qureshi had asserted that Beijing would be supporting Islamabad in UNSC.

Though yesterday India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met his Chinese counterpart in which the two elaboratively discussed the Jammu and Kashmir crisis following India’s revocation of state’s special status. He conveyed to the Chinese Foreign Minister that everything was fine and what India did was its internal matter. China had raised concerns over border issues to which India assured that nothing would happen at the Line of Control (LoC) given abrogation of special status was under India’s constitutional framework and that Pakistan had nothing to do with it.

