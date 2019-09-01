Article 370 Kashmir: Scores of mainstream leaders in Kashmir have been arrested. The leaders have been placed in several jails. Meanwhile, family members have also been allowed to meet their relatives.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have finally allowed to meet their family members. Reports said both the mainstream leaders met their families at their respective places where they have been lodged since August 5. Omar Abdullah is lodged at Hari Niwas, Mehbooba Mufti at a tourism department property in Chesmashahi.

Reports said former CM Omar Abdullah has met twice his relatives this week while Mehbooba Mufti has met her mother and sister. The relatives of both the leaders have visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office several times and finally got permission from the officials to visit the detained leaders.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has also been placed under house arrest. Most of the political leaders were arrested during an overnight raid on August 4. Around 3,200 people, including the mainstream leaders of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Peoples Conference have been arrested. The detained leaders include Sajad Gani Lone, Shah Faesal, Hakeem Yaseen, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Hilal Akbar Lone, Yasir Reshi, Imran Reza Ansari and others. Meanwhile, families of several leaders alleged that they faced difficulties in meeting their relatives.

However, there is no word on when the detained leaders will be released. The government has claimed that the arrests are a part of preventive measures taken to avoid any untoward situation. NSA Ajit Doval had also visited the Kashmir. He also met several people in South Kashmir. The mobile phones and internet services have been snapped in Kashmir since the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

