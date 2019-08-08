Article 370 Kashmir News: US President Donald Trump had stirred a controversy after he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Article 370 Kashmir News:: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Pakistan to refrain from retaliatory aggression against India and dismantle terror infrastructures within its boundary to boost ties with India. The reaction came from the House Foreign Affairs Committee minutes after Islamabad expelled India’s High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspended trade ties as a mark of protest against the scrapping of Article 370. In a joint statement, Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee expressed concern over what they called restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had stirred a controversy after he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute. However, India made it clear that it won’t accept any outside interference in Kashmir issue which is its internal matter. Trump issued the controversial statement on Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Washington to hold talks on the Afghan peace process.

Chairman @RepEliotEngel & Senator @SenatorMenendez issued a statement in response to the steps India has taken to revise the status of Jammu and Kashmir: pic.twitter.com/YNUtDRFy2Q — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 7, 2019

Engel and Menendez Statement on Status of Jammu and Kashmir: Full text

Washington—In response to the steps India has taken to revise the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement:

“As the world’s largest democracy, India has an opportunity to demonstrate for all its citizens the importance of protecting and promoting equal rights, including freedom of assembly, access to information, and equal protection under the law. Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies, and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir. And at the same time, Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression—including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control—and take demonstrable action against the terrorist infrastructure on Pakistan’s soil.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App