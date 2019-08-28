Article 370 abrogation: Terming the imposition of curfew in Jammu and Kashmir "Undeclared Emergency", the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress and other Opposition parties also demanded that the government should release the political leaders on a priority basis.

Article 370 abrogation: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has set up a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to monitor the Kashmir situation and creating a roadmap to push development in the newly-established Union Territory. The GoM will be headed by IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Union ministers Jitender Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the GoM. The GoM is likely to submit its report to the government on Kashmir by October 30, 2019, reports said.

The Centre on Wednesday also decided to release as many as 200 political leaders in the first phase. The other leaders will be released ina phase-wise manner keeping in view the situation in Kashmir, reports said. On August 23, the Centre had sent a special delegation comprising IB and RAW officials to meet the detained Kashmir leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Reports said the two former CMs reportedly rejected the offer by the administration to end their detention.

The Centre’s move came hours after the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir and decided that all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370 will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench. Issuing a notice to the Centre on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, the apex court also sought a detailed response from the Centre within seven days.

In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre had arrested high-profile political leaders in the Valley in a major crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu Kashmir Political Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal, separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, Umar Farooq, president of the Kashmir Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari were arrested by the security forces. It is not clear how many politicians or activists have been arrested since August 5, 2019, as the administration has not come out with any figures.

The political leaders and activists were arrested amid a communication shutdown and other restrictions as they were considered a threat to peace and tranquillity in the Kashmir valley, the government said. Thousands of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims were also asked to leave Kashmir after the state administration cut short the annual pilgrimage by a fortnight and asked them to leave the Valley due to a perceived terror threat. Even Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed reports that preparations were being made by the Centre for an announcement on Article 35A and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

