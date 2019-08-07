The revocation of Article 370 that whitewashed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has sparked controversy after some sill-minded Hindu men expressed their desires for a Kashmiri lugai (wife).

The abrogation of Article 370 has sparked a row of outrageous bullying as many toxic-mentality Hindu men have claimed their supremacy over Muslim women living in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the ones living in Kashmir.

The ramifications have just started, but none expected the roots of misogyny to surface in the garb of Article 370. Social media since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status has been flooded with misogynist remarks over Kashmiri women.

The limit was crossed when Centre’s own party MLA from Muzzafarnagar said his unmarried workers were now excited to marry fair Kashmiri women. He also asserted to buy property from Kashmir because everything from men to women was beautiful in the valley.

The reflections are not only confined to one’s thought process as social media application TikTok is also inundated with sexist jibes at Kashmiri women following the abrogation of Article 370 as men could be seen misusing the platform (as usual) to satisfy their patriarchal fantasies.

Three men in a video asked what are the benefits of revoking Article 370. The first one said tricolour will be hoisted in Kashmir, the second said lugaii (wife) milegi, while the third one claimed Kashmir will be called Kashi now, followed by shouting Vande Mataram in tandem.

The same video was shared on the social media platform soon after the revocation of Article 370 on Monday and has been garnering a good number of likes, shares and follow requests.

Another guy who shared the video said he was planning to shift his base to Kashmir in search of a beautiful match because he was not able to find a suitable match in Delhi.

TikTok, like always, has once again proved its worthless content dissemination given its objectionable videos. The recent videos on Kashmiri women are ascribing to Hindu supremacy by a sect of malevolent men who have no productive job in the world but misogyny.

