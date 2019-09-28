Article 370 news: Supreme Court announced the date of hearing on the issue of Abrogation of Article 370, the court set up the date of October 1. The hearing will be held under the 5 judge constitution bench and it will be headed by NV Ramana.

Article 370 news: The Supreme Court took a decision of setting up 5 judge constitution bench on the issue of abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing will begin from October 1, 2019, and the 5 judge constitution bench will be head by justice NV Ramana. New 5 judges have been chosen for the hearing by Supreme Court.

On August 5, the government of India took a decision of removal of Article 370 and 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir which gave the state a special status. After that, senior leaders of Kashmir were detained in the valley which includes former Chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Later, the leaders like former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah filed a petition on August 10, challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A from the state. The Supreme Court accepted the plea of the leaders and gave the date for the hearing. The hearing process will begin on October 1 and will be judged under the 5 judge constitution bend which will be head by senior judge NV Ramana.

The people of Kashmir were facing lack of communication sources and were not able to contact with their loved once since 56 days. The country celebrated the revocation of special status because it made Jammu and Kashmir fully a part of India without having any other special status but the consequences are faced by the residents of the valley.

In the recent debate, Pakistan Prime Minister Iman Khan pointed out the issue of abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in United Nations General assembly, he quoted the issues that the people of the valley facing. To which India respond by using the right to reply. In the recent speech at Houston Prime minister Narendra Modi also spoke of the same issue. He assured people that it will bring a change in Kashmir and will give an opportunity for development in the valley.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App