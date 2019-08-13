Article 370 news: The Supreme Court has refused urgent petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking the removal of the restrictions on the media fraternity in Kashmir following the BJP-led NDA government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir off special status under the Constitution of the country. The apex court will also hear a separate plea on the imposition of strict measures in Kashmir in terms of curfew and communication gag.

Article 370 news: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing of a petition seeking the removal of restrictions on the working media fraternity in the state. The PIL was filed by Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and subsequent communication gag in the state. Advocate Vrinda Grover had sought an urgent hearing, to which the apex court asked him to go to the registry.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will be also hearing a petition challenging the imposition of restrictions and other regressive measures in Jammu and Kashmir following the stripping Jammu and Kashmir off special status. A bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice M R Shah and Justice Ajay Rastogi will hear the plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla, a congress activist.

Though the Congress activist has not expressed any opinion on the revoked Article 370 but he is seeking lifting of curfew like restrictions in the state and communication restoration. In a petition, he stated that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering due to the unwarranted imposition of curfew Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. He said that the preventive arrests, stopping phone lines, suspension of internet services, media gag etc have added woes to the problems which people are facing.

The National Conference, regions mainstream party, has also filed a plea challenging the striping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The petition was filed by Lok Sabha members Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi. Kashmir is under a major lockdown from the last days. Strict curfew-like restrictions are in place and all the communication channels were shut.

