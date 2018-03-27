Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday in Lok Sabha said that BJP-led NDA government has no proposal to scrap Article 370. The minister issued this statement in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question asked by BJP MP Ashwini Kumar. Article 370 grant special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, after meeting with PM Modi, Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP has given assurance to maintain status quo of Article 370.

Clearing its stand, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday in Lok Sabha said that currently there is no such proposal under consideration of the Central government on Article 370. Mr Ahir issued this statement in the lower house of the Parliament in a written reply to the question of scrapping Article 370 asked by BJP Member of Parliament Ashwini Kumar, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at Centre has continued its same position on the matter, as last year after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said its ally BJP has given its 100% assurance to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mufti cited the Agenda of Alliance which says there will be no fiddling with the status quo of Article 370. The meeting was the results of reports erupted last year that says the central government is trying to amend the constitutional amendments which cater the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. After meeting with Prime Minister Mehbooba said, “Response of Mr Modi is very positive. The Prime Minister has given assurance to maintain the Agenda of Alliance between BJP and PDP decided at the time of coalition, before making government in the J&K.”

There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the Government: MoS Home Hansraj Ahir's written reply in Lok Sabha on question of scrapping article 370(which gives special status to J&K) (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iB2RmjvJhx — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

The meeting came in the backdrop of a debate on Article 35A which grants special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Chief Minister also communicated the concerns of the people of the state. She said, ” People of Jammu and Kashmir feel that their identity is in danger. A message should go that there is no such thing.”

Article 35A is an agreement established between New Delhi and Srinagar in 1952 which came into force after two years. This Article bars everyone except the permanent residents to settle permanently in Jammu and Kashmir, acquire immovable property, get government jobs, scholarship, and aids.

