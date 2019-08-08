Article 370 on Kashmir: Pakistan urged the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene a high-level meeting and work with the UN for an end to repression in Jammu and Kashmir. It also decided to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

Article 370 on Kashmir: The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Wednesday expelled India’s High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspended trade as a mark of protest against the scrapping of Article 370 which paved way for the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. The move came a day after the joint parliamentary session, convened in the wake of India’s decision to scrap Kashmir’s special status, passed the resolution presented by Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam.

On Wednesday, PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The hour-long meeting was attended by the top civilian and military leadership including DG ISI, DG ISPR, secretary foreign affairs and other senior officers. Khan constituted a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad’s legal, political and diplomatic response to the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir by New Delhi. The NSC decided to take the following steps against India:

– Downgrading of diplomatic relations

– Suspension of trade ties with India

– Review of bilateral arrangements

– Raise Kashmir issue in the UN, OIC and other international forums

– To observe August 14 (Independence Day of Pakistan) in solidarity with Kashmiris

– To observe August 15 (Independence Day of India) as Black Day

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that Islamabad should cut off diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre revoked Article 370. Denouncing the deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has decided to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Pakistan also emphasised that the enforcement and legitimacy of resolutions of the UNSC can never be diluted by unilateral actions. It also urged the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene a high-level meeting and work with the UN for an end to repression in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday presented a policy statement following a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Kashmir issue. The policy statement outlined the immediate actions the government will be taking against India’s Kashmir move.

Yesterday, Pakistan closed 3 out of 11 air routes between the two nations. However, Air India said that the Pakistan government’s move won’t affect its business. in the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) asked all airports to step up security.

