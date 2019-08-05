Article 370 scrapped: In an unprecedented move the Centre has proposed resolution to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 and Article 35A.

Amid Opposition uproar, the Centre today abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A which so far gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha declared that the special status of the state will be scrapped in parts. The Centre has notified to abrogate Article 35A and Article 370.

Here are 10 things you need to know:

The Centre has notified the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A, abrogating the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with a legislature while Ladakh which was earlier part of ‘J&K’ will now be a separate union territory without a legislature. The same has been signed by the President as Home Minister Amit Shah read out from the order issued. Article 35 A didn’t allow everyone in India to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir. Only permanent residents of the stat as decided by the J&K government could do so. The permanent residents could also apply for government jobs and educational institutions. With the scrapping of Article 35 A, all Indians are now eligible to buy land in the state. Earlier, under Article 370 three sectors that were in the prudence of the Parliament included defence, external affairs, and communication The uproar, as expected has begun to surface with Jammu and Kasmir regional parties accusing the Centre of failing the people of India. PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti called it the darkest period in India’s history while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has warned of dire consequences Parties that have pooled in support for Article 370 abrogation are BJD, AAP AIADMK, BSP while the ones to oppose the move include Congress, RJD and DMK. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting Centre’s move said it would bring peace in the valley Section 144 was imposed in the state yesterday followed by house arrest of NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti The chaos started when the Centre suspended Amarnath pilgrimage with the deployment of additional 25,000 paramilitary forces in the valley. Prior to that, the Centre had already stationed 10,000 security forces. The move led to speculation over the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A with the regional parties meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik to get clarity on the situation. This was followed by massive unrest in the state as people queued up outside ration shops and petrol pump to stock up necessities.

