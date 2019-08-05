In a historic decision, Article 370 and 35 A were scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam Gambhir, N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter.

The Narendra Modi government 2.0 scrapped Article 370 and Article 35 A in Jammu And Kashmir on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah read the order in Parliament today approved by MPs and signed by President Ramnath Kovind to special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Revoking the status of state, Amit Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory (UT) with legislature. Shah separtaed the Ladakh region from Jammu and Kashmir, which will now be a separate Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir will be separate union territories with the legislature.

The Central government will hold the regins for both the UTs and Police, law and order of Jammu and Kashmir will come under the Centre directly like Delhi.

Although, the Opposition created ruckus in the Parliament but NDA was supported by maximum number of parties like AIADMK, AAP, BJD, BSP, SP, Shiv Sena and YSRCP in the house today.

After the historic decision, heavyweight leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the brave step to scrap Article 370 and Article 35 A In Jammu and Kashmir.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who most of the time targets BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today in a tweet said AAP supports governments decisions on Jammu & Kashmir. Kejriwal added that hope this step will bring peace and development i Jammu and Kashmir.

Newly elected BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step which no one dared to take, BJP government today did it.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandra Babu Naidu, who split ways with NDA, also supported the Goverent today. In a tweet, TDP leader said his party is in support to PM Modi and he prayed for peace and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said ending Article 370 and 35 A is a homage to martyrs.

