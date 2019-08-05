Article 370 scrapped: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram today opposed the ending of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Opposition today created a lot of ruckus in the Parliament and its leaders tried their best to disturb the house, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the proposal to scrap Article 370 and 35 A.

Senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, during the debate over removal of a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said, he and his part, Congress, stand by the Constitution of India and will do anything to protect it.

Azad said, today, BJP has murdered the constitution and democracy of the country.

Talking to the media, Azad added that the BJP leaders have come to the power lately and do not know about the strategic aspects of the border of the state.

Congress had never imagined that the Narendra Modi government can go this low and wipe out the existence of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram joined the chorus and said, What BJP is doing today will send a very wrong signal to all the states of this country. He added, for heaven’s sake, don’t dismember the state of Jammu & Kashmir, it’s cardinal sin and monumental blunder.

P Chidambaram added that BJP is thinking they have registered a momentary victory but the coming future generations will realize and proove what a grave mistake this house is making today.

On the other side, Opposition parties like AAP, BSP, AIAIDMK, SP, BJD, TRS,TDP and YSR Congress supported the decision to make Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh seprate UTs.

