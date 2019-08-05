Article 370 scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir: Senior BJP leader LK Advani has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 and 35 A. He said it's a bold step that government has taken.

After almost 70 years, the Government of India has scrapped the Article 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today read the order signed by President Ramnath Kovind to end the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Thumping the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP stalwart LK Advani welcomed government’s decision and called it a bold step towards strengthening nation.

In a tweet, LK Advani said he is happy with the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and he believes that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration.

Congratulsting Narendra Modi government 2.0, Advani said it’s a historic initiative for nation’s integration. BJP senior leader, who has also served as Home Minister in earstwhile Vajpayee goverent, also prayed for peace, prosperity and progress for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Opposition parties like AIADMK, AAP, BJD, BSP, SP, Shiv Sena and YSRCP also supported the decision.

What will be the affects of abrogation of Article 370:

1. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir’s area, name, and boundary couldn’t be altered, which are now changed.

2. The Central government Now needs no approval from the Jammu and Kashmir government to implement any laws, foreign affairs changes, and communications.

3. Kashmiri status will remain for a woman if she marries a man from any any other parts of India.

4. No more separate flag in Jammu and Kashmir.

5. The residents India can now buy property in Jammu and Kashmir and can enjoy the citizenship.

6. People enjoying two types of citizenship. One is Indian citizenship and another is Kashmiri citizenship. That provision is now gone.

7. Now any Indian citizen can apply apply for jobs in the state government.

