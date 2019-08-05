Article 370 scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir: After Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladkah became Union Territories, these 106 changes implemented in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

Article 370 scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir: It was a historic day for India and people of Jammu and Kashmir as the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 and 35 A. With this special status to Jammu and Kashmir was also scrapped. Reading the bill in Parliamemt today Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir will not be a state anymore and awarded the status of a Union Territory (UT) with legislative assemmbly. He added that Ladakh will be a saperated Union Territory with out assembly like Chandigarh.

The bill was supported by 125 Rajya Sabha members and 61 MPs voted against.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were placed under house arrest Yesterday, were taken into custody today.

Now Indian Penal Code will come into force instead of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Here is the list of 106 law that will be implemented to Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

