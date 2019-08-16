Article 370: Terror groups operating in Pakistan have renewed their fresh call for jihad against India. They have called on their leader and Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin to take a lead and he would be supported. On Thursday, several groups protested against India in Muzaffarabad. It comes days after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Article 370: After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the terror groups operating in Pakistan are regrouping against India. They have renewed their call for jihad in Kashmir. Several groups led anti-India protests on Thursday in Muzaffarabad and threatened India. They held a protest outside the Press Club of Muzaffarabad in which Khalid Saifulla and Naib Ameer — Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists participated.

In a fiery speech, Saifulla urged Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin to move forward against India and he would receive complete support from them. Despite international pressure to take action against terror groups in the country, many operatives are openly holding rallies and protests in Pakistan. They seem to be having no fear of the government or the latter is encouraging them to continue their work.

Dozens of terror groups are operating in Pakistan. Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan in the US admitted that thousands of armed men who received training from the army are in the country. Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Pakistan took some action against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Azhar Masood and Hafiz Saeed, apparently to mislead world community.

The protests in Muzaffarabad came in the aftermath of NDA-led BJP government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. There has been a massive clampdown in the valley in terms of communications blackout and curfew-like restrictions. For the first time, the landline services were cut. Even news channels were taken off the air.

