Senior Indian lawyer Harish Salve endorsed the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as a means of correcting a mistake. He said Pakistan's reaction to the decision is a complete sign of bankruptcy.

Senior Indian lawyer Harish Salve said the Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370 to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a correction of mistake that was done before. He pointed out Pakistan’s reaction as a sign of total bankruptcy because Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India where Pak was squatting.

The tension between the two South Asian countries have arisen since India scrapped Article 370 of the constitution to withdraw the special status of the Kashmir valley. The Modi government’s move evoked a lot of criticism and strong reactions of Pakistan that demoted diplomatic ties between two countries.

Pakistan has been trying to internalise the Kashmir dispute since the Indian government revoked the special status of the region on August 5, although New Delhi reiterated that the abrogation of Article 370 was an internal matter of India.

Salve said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is Indian and Pak are squatting in the region. He added if there is any disputed territory, it is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the Kashmir constitution, it is said that the Kashmir valley is an integral part of India. Kashmir being a part of India has been in doubt, except in some Pakistani minds, said the senior lawyer. He described himself as a long-time votary of removing Article 370. He also said it was a big mistake to allow it, the government had cut the Gordian knot and the only way it could have been removed by one shot.

Salve was addressing to reporters at the Indian High Commission in London after the Royal Courts of Justice gave a historical judgement in favour of the Indian government in connection with funds related with the Nizam of Hyderabad dating back to 1947.

