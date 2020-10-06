Laying stress on the need of protecting the world “against weaponistion of Artificial Intelligence by non-state actors”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is keen that India becomes a hub of AI and many Indians are already working on this.Inaugurating the RAISE 2020 virtual summit, he said that the national programme on artificial intelligence will be dedicated towards rightful use of AI for solving problems of society. The Prime Minister said he sees a big role for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in empowering agriculture and healthcare.

He said people have experienced in India that technology improves transparency and service delivery.

“We are home to the world’s largest unique identity system- Aadhaar. We also have the world’s most innovative digital payments system-UPI. This has enabled providing access to digital services, including financial services, like Direct Cash Transfers to the poor and marginalised. In the pandemic situation, we saw how India’s digital readiness was of great help,” he said.”Now, we want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come. Our approach to this is powered by core principles of – teamwork, trust, collaboration, responsibility and inclusivity,” he added.He said at every step of history, India has led the world in knowledge and learning.

“In today’s age of IT as well, India is making outstanding contributions. Some of the brightest tech leaders belong to India. India has also proved to be the power-house of the global IT services Industry. We will continue to digitally excel and delight the world,” he said.The Prime Minister said that artificial intelligence is a tribute to human intellectual power.”It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponistion of AI by non-state actors,” he said.

ALSO READ: MAE calls UN official’s comments on rape cases ‘unnecessary, unwarranted’

The Prime Minister also said that people should think about simple and effective ways of how AI can empower Divyang sisters and brothers.He said that human creativity and human emotions continue to be India’s greatest strength.”They are our unique advantage over machines. The smartest of AI cannot solve mankind’s problems without blending with our intellect and empathy. We should also think of how we will retain this intellectual edge over machines? We should ensure that we take care so that human intelligence is always a few steps ahead of AI. We should think about how AI can help humans to increase their own capacities. I want to state again:- AI will unlock the unique potential of each person. It will empower them to contribute more effectively to the society,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the power to think enabled humans to make tools and technologies.

“Today, these tools and technologies have also acquired the power to learn and think! In this, one key emerging technology is AI. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet,” he said.The Prime Minister said that India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education.”E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects. This whole effort will benefit from the Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities of AI platforms. We launched Responsible AI for Youth programme this year in April, under this programme, more than 11000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects.”

He said that the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) is being formed that will create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content, and capacity.”Virtual labs are being established to provide hands-on experience to learners. We have also launched the Atal Innovation Mission to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Through these steps, we aim to keep pace with emerging technologies for people’s benefit,” Modi said.RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India’s vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI. The event will witness participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, government representatives and academia.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit AI from October 5 to 9.

ALSO READ: With spike of over 61k cases, India’s Covid-19 count crosses 66L mark