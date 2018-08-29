In a verdict, the Supreme court on Wednesday directed to keep human rights activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Sudha Bharadwaj, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links on Tuesday, under house arrest till September 5.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a press statement and demanded Centre to stop this repression after the police arrested the human rights activists for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence on Tuesday.
Live Blog
Who is Sudha Bharadwaj?
Faridabad-based human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj is a lawyer by profession and has been practising in the Chattishgarh Court since 2000. She is also a member of and national secretary at the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). The human rights activist is also known for her association with the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha (Chhattisgarh Liberation Front). Bharadwaj was arrested by a team lead by Pune Police from Faridabad on Tuesday.
Who is Varavara Rao?
Revolutionary writer and human rights activist P Varavara Rao was earlier arrested during the Emergency. Rao was arrested from his Hyderabad residence on Tuesday.
Who is Gautam Navlakha?
Delhi-based Navlakha is a journalist, civil liberties, democratic, and human rights activist. He is associated with the People's Union for Democratic Right. He has raised his voice against alleged rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2011, security forces stopped at Srinagar Airport and prevented from entering the J&K and turned back to Delhi.
Who is Vernon Gonsalves?
A former professor of business organisation at a prominent Mumbai college, Gonsalves was arrested in 2007 for his alleged links to Maoists. He was convicted in June 2013 under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act and Arms Act. Security agencies had labelled Gonsalves as an ex-central committee member and former secretary of Maharashtra State Rajya Committee of the Naxalites.
Who is Arun Ferreira?
The Thane-based human rights activist-lawyer, who is an alumnus of St Xavier's College (Mumbai), was arrested in 2007 on charges of being a Naxal operative. However, he was acquitted from all charges in 2011. Later, Ferreira worked for the 'Indian Association of People's Lawyers and the Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights.