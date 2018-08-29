The Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a press statement and demanded Centre to stop this repression after the police arrested human rights activists Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence on Tuesday.

In a verdict, the Supreme court on Wednesday directed to keep human rights activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Sudha Bharadwaj, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links on Tuesday, under house arrest till September 5.

