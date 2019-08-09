Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for chest complications: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday, August 9, following chest complications. Reports said that the senior BJP leader has been kept under watch in the cardiology division. Jaitley chose not to be part of Modi 2.0 government citing health reasons.

He is a diabetes patient and had been recently diagnosed with soft-tissue cancer. Jaitley has not been keeping well for the past two years. Last year, he went through a kidney transplant for which he took a three-month leave. After the transplant, he was put under isolation.

Jaitley had been instrumental in the final few years of the Modi government to combat the Congress word for word. Despite being a lawyer, he had been tasked with the finance ministry in the first Modi government and was the government’s ace troubleshooter as well as an ideologue in times of increasing opposition attack over several issues including the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Jaitley has been the BJP’s ace MP along with the recently deceased Sushma Swaraj during the UPA 2’s waning years. Jaitley has been close to Modi ever since he was made the Gujarat in-charge of the party in the 2000s. In February this year, he had to skip Modi govt 1.0 Interim Budget and was rushed to the United States for medical attention. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had to step into his shoes and presented the Interim Budget.

