Reports said Arun Jaitley is likely to be kept under observation for next 2-3 days at AIIMS, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the hospital and enquired about the health of BJP leader.

Former union minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday. The former finance minister had complained of breathing problems after which he was admitted to the hospital. Reports said that the senior BJP leader will be kept under watch in the cardiology division for the next two days. Jaitley, who chose not to be part of Modi 2.0 government, had cited health reasons.

Being a diabetic patient from several years, Jaitley was recently diagnosed with soft-tissue cancer. Last year, when he was holding the finance portfolio went through a kidney transplant for which he took a three-month leave.

However, the hospital has said that his condition is stable. The BJP leader will be kept in observation in the next two days, reads the hospital statement. He will remain under observation in an intensive care unit of the Cardio-Neuro center of the hospital.

Arun Jaitley served as the finance minister in the Narendra Modi-led government’s first term. The 66-year-old leader had taken a break after a kidney transplant last year. For the last several years, his health remains a concern for him. Earlier, he was admitted to AIIMS in May this year.

After Lok Sabha elections 2019, Jaitley wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding not to be apart of Modi 2.0. He said he would not be part of any responsibility in the present government due to health reasons.

Earlier this week, the BJP stalwart also welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370. He said lack of jobs and revenue in the state gave rise to frustration among the people of Kashmir. He tweeted: A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go.

A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App