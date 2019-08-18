Arun Jaitley AIIMS health updates: The 66-year-old politician was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness.

Arun Jaitley AIIMS health updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday evening visited an ailing Arun Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the senior BJP leader at 8 pm tonight. Earlier in the day, several political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Consumer Protection Act, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of Jaitley.

On August 9, the 66-year-old politician had been admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness. Doctors at the prestigious hospital put him on ventilator support after his health conditions deteriorated. Currently, a multi-disciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his health parameters, reports said. The BJP leader is under treatment at AIIMS for the past 10 days.

On May 14, 2018, Jaitley had undergone a kidney transplant operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The surgery was successful. In September 2014, he had undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. Jaitley was shifted to the AIIMS from Max Hospital because of complications.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App