Reports said the health of Arun Jaitley is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising him. Meanwhile, the hospital has not issued any statement regarding the ill health of Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit last week, is stable. Reports said the former union minister Arun Jaitley’s health is deteriorating day-by-day. Meanwhile, the AIIMS has not issued any statement on Jaitely’s health since yesterday. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also visited the ailing Jaitley on Friday evening.

President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the hospital also to inquire about the health of former union minister. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders had also visited the hospital.

Jaitley had taken a long break when he was holding the finance portfolio in the union ministry. Arun Jaitley as per reports is said to be critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising the former minister.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley had been an important part of PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term. Jaitley, 66, had been the union minister of finance and defense portfolios.

In May last year, he had undergone a renal transplant at the AIIMS and his finance portfolio was sanctioned to the then railways’ minister Piyush Goyal.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted. Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the hospital earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/puj2VkHr6x — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

After the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Jaitley had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi that he would not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government due to his health complications.

in 2014, Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery for losing his weight after he had gained due to a long-standing diabetic condition.

