Finance Minister Arun Jaitley downplayed the impact of the Congress' resounding victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections saying that the outcome of the Assembly polls will have no bearing on 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday asserted that the outcome of recently-conducted Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will have no impact on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Jaitley cited examples of past where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the state Assembly elections but lost in Lok Sabha polls the subsequent year. He also reiterated that people have faith in tried and tested government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attacked rivals calling them a “coalition of rivals”.

While speaking at the India Economic Conclave, Arun Jaitley recalled that the BJP lost Delhi in 2013 but swept all the seats by lakhs of votes the very next year. He also cited the example of 2003 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the BJP won the electoral battle but lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. “State assemblies are always on a very different footing,” suggested the Finance Minister.

Arun Jaitley’s comments have come in the wake of Congress’ resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. All the three states were a stronghold of the BJP but lost to the public mandate. Rahul Gandhi-led grand old party registered comprehensive victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but defeated the BJP in MP by a narrow margin.

Talking about the rivals, Arun Jaitley further added that people of the country have a Prime Minister and a government which has been tested for its politics, integrity, stability, ethics and decisiveness. While on the other hand, they have a coalition of rivals – a highly opportunistic combination with no clear policy. whose stability has always been in doubt, added the Finance Minister.

Mr Jaitley also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of stooping too low for political gains and degrading the quality of India’s political discourse. “We comment on his politics. That is not a personal attack. But Rahul Gandhi is the one indulging in personal attacks. Not even Prime Minister Modi’s mother was spared, or even his father who died 40 years ago. Personal attacks were made even on my children who are not even in politics.”

“Rahul Gandhi and his supporters personalise every attack. We believe there policies and politics should be commented on, not personalities and families. Rahul Gandhi is the one who started the trend,” said the senior BJP leader.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More