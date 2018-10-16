Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over allegations levelled by him on India-France Rafale deal, and on other policies of the Modi government including the NPA issue and GST. Speaking about the NPAs and Rahul's allegations that PM Modi waived loans of his 15 friends in the corporate sector, Arun Jaitley said that all the loans were allotted during the UPA government and not a single penny has been waived off.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over allegations levelled by him on India-France Rafale deal, and on other policies of the Modi government including the NPA issue and GST. Slamming the Congress chief for accusing the BJP government to benefit a private business firm in the country in the Rafale jet deal, Arun Jaitley said that neither Dassault or any other private company are going to manufacture Rafale aircraft and its weaponry in India as all the aircraft will be deliverd in a fully flyable condition.

Talking about the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi on the Modi government that a private business house will be at an advatange of Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 130,000 crore, Arun Jaitley said that the aircrafts and its weaponry are not going to be manufactured in India by Dassault or any other private company. Jaitley added that there are over 120 offset suppliers in the Rafale deal and not one. Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government that it had snatched the offset contract in the India-France Rafale deal from HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence.

Is the ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself https://t.co/BVkaeUXlBW — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) October 16, 2018

Speaking about the NPAs and Rahul’s allegations that PM Modi waived loans of his 15 friends in the corporate sector, Arun Jaitley said that all the loans were allotted during the UPA government and not a single penny has been waived off. He added that things are being taken care off through the IBC and banks are recovering the pending dues via NCLT process.

Slamming the Congress chief on the issue of GST who has been saying that the tax regime is flawed and requires change, Arun Jaitley said that after the GST implementation, the country has become one market, check-points have disappeared, returns are now being filed online and even Congress-ruled states have approved the GST model.

