Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry officials had informed that the Arun Jaitley went to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for some tests to Kidney related issues. The status update on Arun Jaitley’s health will come on Friday as a medical report is due on April 4. Reports also suggest that he is being attended by AIIMS doctors at his residence. As Arun Jaitley is suffering from Kidney related issue, many of his upcoming meetings and official visit, including his visit to London next week has now been canceled.

I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 5, 2018

Arun Jaitley also skipped the oath-taking after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha members due to the health situation. Arun Jaitley had a heart surgery years ago and also suffers from chronic diabetes. Earlier in the week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed an apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apparently for his allegations in the defamation case. In a joint letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, have apologised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them. Kejriwal through his apology letter has sought the closure of defamation suit filed by Jaitley.

