Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness the previous week. The former union minister had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet at the Centre. He held the finance and defence portfolios in the BJP government’s first term from 2014 to 2019.

Jaitley opted out from the PM Narendra Modi-led government cited serious health challenges. He made a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has been facing serious health challenges for the last couple of months and therefore cannot be a part of any responsibility in the Modi 2.0. Jaitley was the second most senior member of the cabinet to opt-out after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who died earlier this month also chosen not to contest the Lok Sabha elections due to his health complications.

Born in 1952, Jaitley was the prominent face of Bharatiya Janata Party. From 2009 to 2014, he was the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The former union minister was defeated by Congress candidate Amarinder Singh from the Amritsar seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But being loyal to PM Modi, he was appointed as the finance minister.

Jaitley was seen as a key player in preparing the party’s strategies for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections across the country when even BJP president Amit Shah has not emerged on the national scene. He had been in charge of several states for the party including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Assam and West Bengal.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley was known to draw the red lines and stick to it, regardless of the pressures. He had taken several initiatives including demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. When the states refused to come around and some of the state finance ministers even chose not to be part of the GST, he urged them how this bill is good for the country.

