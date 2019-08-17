In photos: Arun Jaitley, who is in critical condition at AIIMS Delhi, is a big name in Indian politics. Starting from students' leader to finance minister, he has served the country in different fields. He was born in 1952, pursued his education in the national capital, fought elections in college, joined BJP and subsequently became finance minister.

In photos: Senior BJP leader and former Union finance minister’s health condition is critical from the last few days. He is admitted in the intensive care unit of Delhi’s AIIMS where many high-profile politicians and government officials visited him. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also paid a visit and inquired about the health of former minister.

After BJP-led NDA came to power with PM Modi as the premier, Jaitley had excused himself from the Cabinet. He wanted to take a break, citing health issues. The former defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was assigned the Finance Ministery portfolio.

Here are the details from Jaitley’s political journey:

1. Jaitley was born on December 1952 1952 to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley and Ratan Prabha Jaitley. His father was a lawyer.

2. The former finance minister did his schooling from St. Xavier’s School, New Delhi. He had termed the schools days as most memorable where he moulded his thoughts which later on shaped his political vision.

3. He joined Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi (North Campus) and pursued graduation. He has written that the college truly laid the foundation of his professional career. He has called himself a multilingual debater.

4. In 1974, he became the president of University of Delhi. He contested as an ABVP candidate in a varsity earlier dominated by Congress. According to Jaitley, his election as an ABVP candidate marked a watershed in the student politics of the country.

5. During the imposition of Emergency in 1975, he was arrested after organizing the first protest against the move. He underwent imprisonment for 19 months in the Tihar Jail.

6. In 1977, he was the national convener of the Loktantrik Yuva Morcha formed to campaign for the Janta Party. He took part in the election campaign all over the country. Ultimately, Congress was badly defeated in the general elections.

7. After practising in the High Court, and the Supreme Court, he became a senior advocate in 1990.

8. Jaitley joined Bhartiya Janta Party in 1980. Earlier, he had been serving as an ABVP member.

9. In 1982, Jaitley married to Sangeeta Jaitley, daughter of Giridhar Lal Dogra and Shakuntala Dogra.

10. In 1983, he became a father after his wife gave birth to a daughter Sonali Jaitley, who is now a lawyer.

11. Jaitley became the father of a son in 1989. He was named Rohan Jaitley who is also a lawyer.

12. He was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1990. He was entrusted the Bofors case, which had shaken the collective conscience of the nation then.

13. Jaitley became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991.

14. In 1998, former finance minister became a member of the Indian Delegation to the UN General Assembly where the Declaration on laws relating to drugs and money laundering were adopted.

15. In 2009, he was elected as vice president of the BCCI. He also served the Delhi District Cricket Association as its president.

16. Jaitley took oath as the Cabinet Minister for Law, Justice, and Company Affairs in 2000.

17. He was also given the additional charge of Ministry of Shipping. He paid special attention to modernization of ports by upgrading berths and introducing new berths so as to improve the efficiency by reducing the turnaround time.

18. In 2002, he was appointed as general secretary of the BJP.

19. Jaitley, as the then commerce minister, led the Indian delegation for the WTO conference in Cancun, Mexico in 2003.

20. In 2006, he was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

21. Jaitley had also served as the Leader of Opposition. During the tenure, he focused on the efforts to position BJP as a party which according to him plays a pro-active role in the democratic functioning of the country.

22. In 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the third term. He was again accorded recognition as the Leader of Opposition.

23. After the BJP registered a thumping victory in 2014 general elections, Jaitley was assigned the role of minister of information and broadcasting.

24. He also served the country as the minister of finance, defence and corporate affairs.

25. In 2018, he was again elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

All the photos used in the story were taken from Arun Jaitley’s website www.arunjaitley.com.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App