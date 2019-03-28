Arun Jaitley blames Article 35A for Jammu and Kashmir crisis, says Nehruvian vision on J&K incorrect: Arun Jaitley said that Arun Jaitley blames Article 35A for Jammu and Kashmir crisis, says Nehruvian vision on J&K incorrect: Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct, adding that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped in the sate. Senior BJP leader said that the Nehruvian policy on Kahsmir has proved to be counter-productive.

Arun Jaitley blames Article 35A for Jammu and Kashmir crisis, says Nehruvian vision on J&K incorrect: Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley on Thursday raked by the special status issue given to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution of India and blamed Article 35A for the crisis in the troubled state. For the same, Jaitley attacked first Prime Minister of the country Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, saying Article 35A was surreptitiously inserted by Nehru’s government in the Constitution in 1954 vide Presidential order. Union Minister said the same Article is responsible for discrimination by Jammu and Kashmir government between two categories of citizens on the basis of declaring some as permanent residents while leaving out others.

Targetting Pandit Nehru, Jaitley asserted that most of the people rightly believe that erroneous Nehruvian vision is responsible for J&K’s crisis. He maintained that Nehru’s vision in the state is not correct.

Jaitley asked why should rule of law that applies to the rest of the country not apply to Jammu and Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has now decided that the rule of law in the interest of the citizens of Kashmir and the larger interest of the country, must equally apply to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaitley said that due to Article 35A, the people of other states of the country cannot get employment in state government and cannot buy property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader said that under the PM Modi-led government, the separatists and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been badly hit and indulging in subversive activities are dealt with.

Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct. It’s time now that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped. pic.twitter.com/n4AxetCa9A — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

Highlighting the achievements of NDA government in the state, Jaitley said that Various developmental projects have been initiated and thousands of jobs created in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister said that the citizens of the state are welcoming the socio-economic changes that have taken place in the tenure of BJP government.

Why should rule of law that applies to the rest of country not apply to the State? Should violence, separatism, vicious ideological indoctrination be allowed that if we check it, it will have a negative effect. It is this Nehruvian policy that has proved to be counter-productive. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

