Arun Jaitley calls Opposition's criticism over Mission Shakti clerical objections, says tomorrow’s wars will not be the same as past wars: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was seen attacking the UPA government for impeding the mission a decade ago. Addressing a press conference, Jaitley hit the Opposition saying the Indian scientists had the capability to build an anti-satellite missile a decade ago, however, the then government did not give the permission.

Arun Jaitley calls Opposition’s criticism over Mission Shakti clerical objections, says Tomorrow’s wars will not be the same as past wars: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the DRDO scientists for the successful carrying out Mission Shakti, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was seen attacking the UPA government for impeding the mission a decade ago. Addressing a press conference, Jaitley hit the Opposition saying the Indian scientists had the capability to build an anti-satellite missile a decade ago, however, the then government did not give the permission. He claimed that tomorrow’s wars would not be the same as yesterday’s war.

Calling it a massive achievement, the Union Minister asserted the test was conducted only for security measures and to confirm that the country was prepared for anything. He reiterated PM Modi’s statement that India is a peace-loving country and the test was conducted for the security of the nation.

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for terming India’s success as an election gimmick ahead of 2019 polls, Jaitley said the programme would not be stopped just because it didn’t suit West Bengal CM.

FM Arun Jaitley on #MissionShakti: The process started in 2014 after the PM gave the permission, it's a huge achievement, not only we have become space power but we are now in big four. We should not forget that tomorrow's wars will not be the same as yesterday's wars. pic.twitter.com/gEWdpVXWuz — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

He further added that India’s nuclear programme will be kept operational, whether there are elections or not. Terming the Opposition’s criticism as clerical objections, Jaitley said that Opposition should take lessons in country’s security.

In a series of tweets, the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee condemned the Mission Shakti and called it another “limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi”.

Terming it as a gross violation of the modal code of conduct, TMC chief said that the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission.

India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years.

We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organisations. 1/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers. 2/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

She added that besides praising PM Modi over the success, it is the scientists and researchers who should be actually credited as research, space management and development are a continuous process over the years.

Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission. 4/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi asserted that India has become the fourth country to enter the elite space club after America, Russia and China. He noted that as a part of the pre-planned test, the scientists of the country had destroyed a satellite in low earth orbit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More