Arun Jaitley calls Opposition’s criticism over Mission Shakti clerical objections, says Tomorrow’s wars will not be the same as past wars: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the DRDO scientists for the successful carrying out Mission Shakti, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was seen attacking the UPA government for impeding the mission a decade ago. Addressing a press conference, Jaitley hit the Opposition saying the Indian scientists had the capability to build an anti-satellite missile a decade ago, however, the then government did not give the permission. He claimed that tomorrow’s wars would not be the same as yesterday’s war.
Calling it a massive achievement, the Union Minister asserted the test was conducted only for security measures and to confirm that the country was prepared for anything. He reiterated PM Modi’s statement that India is a peace-loving country and the test was conducted for the security of the nation.
Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for terming India’s success as an election gimmick ahead of 2019 polls, Jaitley said the programme would not be stopped just because it didn’t suit West Bengal CM.
He further added that India’s nuclear programme will be kept operational, whether there are elections or not. Terming the Opposition’s criticism as clerical objections, Jaitley said that Opposition should take lessons in country’s security.
In a series of tweets, the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee condemned the Mission Shakti and called it another “limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi”.
Terming it as a gross violation of the modal code of conduct, TMC chief said that the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission.
She added that besides praising PM Modi over the success, it is the scientists and researchers who should be actually credited as research, space management and development are a continuous process over the years.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi asserted that India has become the fourth country to enter the elite space club after America, Russia and China. He noted that as a part of the pre-planned test, the scientists of the country had destroyed a satellite in low earth orbit.
