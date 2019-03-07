The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest attack decades in three decades of militancy in Kashmir, was carried out by a young Kashmiri identified as Adil Ahmed Dar of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Since then, Kashmiri students have been harassed across the country, especially in northern parts.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday condemned attacks on innocent Kashmiris across the country in the aftermath of Pulwama attack and said the country needs to fight against separatists and terrorists and not against Kashmiris. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are with the country in the fight against terrorism, Jaitley said in a tweet this afternoon. Jaitley’s reaction comes a day after two Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were attacked in central Lucknow’s Daliganj. In a video recorded by onlookers during the shameful incident, two right-wingers men dressed in saffron were seen thrashing a street vendor, sitting on the roadside.

One of them is even heard saying the men were being beaten up as they were Kashmiris. Both the victims hail from Kulgam in Kashmir. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The attack on innocent Kashmiris is condemnable. Our fight is against the separatists and terrorists. We need the people of Jammu and Kashmir with us in the fight against terror. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 7, 2019

It also promoted the police to take action against the perpetrators and reports said four persons have been arrested under Section 147, 323, 504, 153A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest attack decades in three decades of militancy in Kashmir, was carried out by a young Kashmiri identified as Adil Ahmed Dar of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Since then, Kashmiri students have been harassed across the country, especially in northern parts.

The spike in incidents against Kashmiris prompted the Supreme Court to issue a direction to all states and union territories to ensure the safety of Kashmiris.

Late last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had denounced the attack on innocent Kashmiris. He had said such incidents should not happen in the country and said nation’s fight is against terrorism and not Kashmiris.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More