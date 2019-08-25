The BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley has been cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon in the presence of his family, friends and political leaders across the political spectrum. Arun Jaitley was passed away on Saturday afternoon at 12:07 PM as stated by the AIIMS hospital officials.

The former finance minister and BJP troubleshooter, Arun Jaitley has been cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi after full state honors for the BJP leader and in the presence of family, friends and various political leaders amid heavy rain. The last rites of the senior BJP leader were performed by his son Rohan Jaitley.

The senior BJP leader passed away on Saturday at 12:07 PM as he was suffering from the prolonged illness, says AIIMS hospital officials. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 9 when he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Ever since then the former finance minister was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Many political leaders across the political spectrum like home minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, LK Advani, Gautam Gambhir, BS Yediyurappa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and many others were present at the Nigambodh Ghat during the cremation of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

Earlier in the day, the body of Arun Jaitley was taken to the BJP headquarters for political leaders to pay their last respects and from there the body was carried in a flower-decked gun carriage to Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of Yamuna river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is away from the country on his foreign tour ahead of the G7 summit, recalled his longtime association with his friend and party leader Arun Jaitley that he couldn’t imagine that he was so far away in Bahrain when his friend breathed last. The BJP troubleshooter was an important part of the first term of the Modi government.

In one year, BJP has lost its many political leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj, and Arun Jaitley, who were the strong pillars of the party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App