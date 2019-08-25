Arun Jaitley cremation: Arun Jaitley, former finance minister who had passed away on Saturday, will be cremated today in the afternoon at 12:07 pm with state honours. Leaders have already started to arrive at his home to pay their tributes.

Arun Jaitley cremation: Arun Jaitley, former finance minister who took his last breath untimely on Saturday, will be cremated today in the afternoon at 12:07 pm with state honours. Leaders across the parties are expected to arrive to pay their tributes. Several leaders already arrived at the home last evening to pay respects.

Visitors continued to visit his house. Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu visited his home today.

His body was taken to South Delhi home last evening, which is being moved to the BJP headquarters. The body will be kept at the BJP office between 10:30 am and 1 pm where party workers and leaders will share condolences and pay their tributes.

Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Former Union Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley to pay their last respects to him. pic.twitter.com/X0jW3kc67d — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

The last rites will take place at 2:30 pm at Nigambodh ghat on the banks of Yamuna river between 1 pm and 2:30 pm, through a procession of eight-km route.

He was admitted at AIIMS after complaining about breathlessness.

After hearing the sad demise of Arun Jaitely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bahrain on Saturday, turned emotional at an event. He said that recently, he had lost former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Today he had lost his friend Arun.

Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had served as an integral part of PM Modi’s cabinet during the BJP government’s first term. He was in charge of various departments such as finance and defence portfolios and had often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

During his tenure as finance minister, he had led the enactment of bankruptcy code and the Goods and Services Tax or GST.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App