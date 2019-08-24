Arun Jaitley death: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday following critical health. He was 66-years-old and took his last breath at Delhi's AIIMS hospital today, on Saturday noon. People are sad by the news and are paying Condolences messages

Arun Jaitley death: Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at 66 on Saturday noon. Jaitely was admitted to AIMS on august 9, 2019a after he complained of weakness and difficulty in breathing. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks. AIIMS hospital also issued a statement on Arun Jaitley’s death. He was living on life support from the last 3 weeks and today took his last breath.

In May 2019, Arun Jaitley was admitted to the hospital AIIMS for treatment. Due to the deteriorating health conditions, the BJP leader did not contest the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Last Tuesday it was reported that his health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable.

Also, in 2018, Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery, following which he was put under isolation, and in 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes. During his tenure as the finance minister, Arun Jaitley presented the Narendra Modi government 1.0’s budgets. but due to his ill health, he couldn’t present the 2019 Interim budget, and it was presented by his colleague Piyush Goyal.

People are sad by the death of BJP leader Arun Jaitley and are paying condolences on social media.

Its a great loss to whole nation. I am a huge admirer of him.

RIP🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @arunjaitley Ji.#ArunJaitley #RIPArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/wMND89OXbw — Sourabh Kesharwani 🇮🇳 (@SourabhRockzzz) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitley

A very sad day for all of us. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/4ZgpAhnUqA — prankush bansal (@prankushb) August 24, 2019

Extremely saddened to know about the demise of shri Arun jaitley ji.

Om Shanti 🙏#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/biRO9AGJWq — अभिषेक मिश्रा (@Abhimishra2k) August 24, 2019

Your contribution to the India Story is immense. May god bless your soul with Enlightenment and Peace.

Om Shanti #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/QnjG32fXSx — Sagar K (@SagarRK) August 24, 2019

Om Shanti

One of the finest brains in India departs for the heavenly abode, the man who kept BJP together in its weakest years 2009-14, may history be kind on him and remember his contribution #OmShanti #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/0M0hW6BGB7 — Dr. Gaurav Garg (@GauravGarg888) August 24, 2019

A lawyer by profession, Arun Jaitley was born in Delhi on December 1952, In 1991 he became a member of the national executive of the BJP and he later became the party’s spokesperson in 1999. Before working on the finance ministerial post in 2014, He was also the vice president of the BCCI from the north zone.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App