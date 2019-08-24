Arun Jaitley death: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal shared a throwback photo with former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who died on Saturday. Both the lawyers were used to play cricket together.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday, August 24. On his saddening demise, senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal shared a throwback picture, in which, he is walking with Arun Jaitley, who was a lawyer too, both dressed up in white color kits and holding a cricket bat in their hands. Sibal who spent a lot of time with the BJP leader as a lawyer and political counter-part captioned the photo: Together in Cricket.

In the photo, both the senior leaders sharing some light moments and are all in smiles. They were used to play cricket together and shared a good bond. Remembering his dear friend today, Kapil Sibal shared the picture on micro-blogging site Twitter.

BJP stalwart was 66-years-old who was born on December 28, 1952, in New Delhi held the Ministry of Finance from 2014 to 2019 in the first Narendra Modi government. He was admitted in Delhi AIIMS since August 9 due to breathlessness and restlessness and was surviving on the life support from last 20 days and his health was deteriorating day by day. As per the reports, the last rites of former Finance Minister will be held on Sunday afternoon at Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Jaitley was also the head of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and many cricketers nade their careers under his guidance. After his death, cricket fraternity expressed grief. Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Virendra Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Kaif and Harsha Bogle expressed condolences.

Congress, in a Tweet, said, deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family. Congress’ thoughts, prayers and support with them at this time of grief.

