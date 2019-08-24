Arun Jaitley death: Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party, took his last breath at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. He had been admitted at AIIMs due to his longtime illness.

During the Narendra Modi’s government’s first term in the office, Arun Jaitely was one to take on the temporarily managing ministries other than his primary portfolio of finance.

During his tenure as the finance minister, Arun Jaitley presented the Narendra Modi government 1.0’s budgets. Due to his ill health, he couldn’t present the 2019 Interim budget, and it was rather presented by his colleague Piyush Goyal.

All the political leaders took to Twitter to pay their tributes to mourn over his death. From former Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor to current union minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari have shared their condolences on Twitter

निशब्द हूं, अरुण जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। देश को उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। राज्यसभा में पक्ष और विपक्ष में रहते उनके दिए भाषण हमेशा चिरन्तन रहेंगे। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

