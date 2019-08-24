Arun Jaitley death: Former finance minister, Arun Jaitely who was commonly known as the troubleshooter passed away at the age of 66 after admitting to AIIMS after suffering his long-time illness.

Arun Jaitley death: Arun Jaitely, former finance minister and popularly known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s troubleshooter who devoted all his time unconditionally to the political field took his last breath at the age of 66. He was admitted to AIIMS after he complained about breathlessness. He was an articulate, suave and affable leader of all times. There are several facts about Arun Jaitley which is not known in the industry, Jaitley also established himself as the man who could manage at the backend.

There are lesser-known facts about the former Finance Minister which didn’t come to the light. Though his memories will remain close to our hearts which can’t be faded away and the loss of him is irreparable. One of the prominent leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s first tenure, who not only put forward various financial reforms but also vocal his voice on several issues. From his schooling at St. Xavier’s School to graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Atal Vajpayee’s troubleshooter gave several interesting details which is still remembered.

Here’s a compilation of 22 interesting facts about Arun Jaitley:

1. Born on December 28, 1952, Arun Jaitley in the family of the Maharaja Kishen Jaitley and Ratan Prabha Jaitley in New Delhi. On 24 May 1982, he had married to Sangeeta Jaitley and has a son Rohan and a daughter Sonali.

2. Arun Jaitley did his schooling at St. Xavier’s School, New Delhi from 1960-69.

3. He had completed his graduation in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce and did his post-graduation in Law from the Delhi Unversity.

4. Jaitley served the government for various posts such as political positions like Finance Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Corporate Affairs, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Minister of Law and Justice, and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha.

5. During the proclamation of Internal Emergency (1975-77) civil liberties were suspended. He was also taken to preventive detention first in the Ambala Jail, and then later in the Tihar Jail, Delhi. In the year 1977, he was the convener of the Loktantric Yuva Morcha.

6. Arun Jaitley joined Jan Sangh and became Delhi President of ABVP and also All India Secretary of ABVP.

7. He was also Chief Strategy planner of BJP for the year 2014 election.

8. Arun Jaitley was fond of cricket. He had also served as president of DDCA and also a Vice-President of BCCI before resigning in 2014.

9. In the month of June 1998, Arun Jaitley was a delegate on the behalf of the Government of India to the United Nations General Assembly session where decisions regarding Declaration on laws relating to Drugs and money laundering was approved.

10. Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir are his favourite cricketers.

