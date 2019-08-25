Arun Jaitley death: Expressing grief over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote a heartfelt letter to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley

Arun Jaitley death: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote a warm letter to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley and expressed grief over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, In the letter, Sonia Gandhi wrote that Jaitley fought the cruel illness with “great courage and indomitable spirit till the end.

In the heartfelt letter, she penned to Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley and said that she was extremely sad to learn of the passing away her beloved husband. Sonia Gandhi further stated that Arun Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life.

In her letter, she concluded by saying that Words are little consolation at this time of grief and she shared the pain of his wife, son, and daughter. Jaitley breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Science on Saturday afternoon.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi expresses her condolences to Smt Sangeeta Jaitley on the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/m4fEio6r2n — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

Sonia Gandhi joined a few other leaders of Congress in condoling his death and paid tribute to the former Union minister. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and expressed his grief. Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his condolence message to Mr. Jaitley’s wife said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society.

Jaitely breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. Earlier this week, the senior BJP leader was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of restlessness.

