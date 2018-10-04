Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a series of import cuts after the markets opened in red with the Sensex witnessing a sharp fall of 800 points to open at 35,361.16. Addressing the media in New Delhi Jaitley blamed the US for increasing interest rates steadily.

The finance minister assured that despite sharp fall in rupee value, inflation remains moderate at 4 percent and direct revenue collection is higher than projected. Apart from that, several macroeconomic data is indicating stable measures while the first quarterly results have shown an 8.2 percent growth, he told reporters.

Jaitley announced a cut of Rs 2.50 in fuel prices and reduced the excise duty by Rs 1.50. He said, “Oil marketing companies (OMC) will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs 2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.”

The Centre has written to the state governments that they should cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50, he added.

The finance minister also announced that Rs 10,500 crore will be the impact of excise duty cut this year.

