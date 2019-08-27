Arun Jaitley funeral: Arun Jaitley funeral: Babul Supriyo was among 11 others to have their phones stolen by pickpockets during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Arun Jaitley funeral: Every metro rider in the national capital fears the pickpockets and chain snatchers who travel along with them almost every day. It is not something new for Delhiites to lost their valuables at a crowded metro station or other such locations but pickpockets do think a step ahead. Noone would have thought of losing their smartphones at a cremation ground but Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala and BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala has said that at least 11 people, including him and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, had their mobile phones stolen during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigam Bodh Ghat. In a tweet, Tijarawala claimed that he and 10 others lost their phones on Sunday evening. While tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police, the Patanjali spokesperson shared a screenshot of the current location of his smartphone.

In another tweet, Tijarwala said when everyone was paying homage to the former finance minister, the phone from which he was taking pictures, also bid adieu to him. The Delhi police also confirmed that they have received 5 complaints regarding the matter, adding an investigation will soon be commenced. The senior BJP leader was cremated with full state honours on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Interestingly, it was not the first time that thieves found the melee during a cremation a perfect spot for flinching stuff from people. Earlier this year, eleven pickpockets and a chain snatcher was arrested in Goa’s Panaji after several mobile phones, wallets were reported stolen from the funeral procession of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. A chain was also snatched during the procession. A total of 32 complaints of thefts of various articles had been reported to the police and over 11 people were arrested in the next 24 hours.

