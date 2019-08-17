Arun Jaitley health news: At the time when the nation is praying for former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's long life and fast recovery, actor Rakhi Sawant, in her latest Instagram post, said, RIP Arun Jaitley.

The former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley’s health is still critical and a team of doctors is continuously monitoring and treating him at Delhi’s All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS). On Saturday, the news surfaced that Arun Jaitley’s health is deteriorating and he is living on the life support system. When the world is praying for Arun Jaitley’s long life and fast recovery, actor Rakhi Sawant in her latest Instagram post declared him dead. Sharing Arun Jaitley’s photo, Rakhi Sawant wrote RIP (Rest In Peace) with some flowers to express grief.

Soon after her post, people started trolling her for a misleading post as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is still alive. An Instagram user, on Rakhi Sawant’s post, said, stop spreading rumours and start following the news.

Notably, AIIMS hospital has not issued any health bulleting on Arun Jaitely’s health since Friday. A day ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Jaitley to get updates about his health. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also met the Arun Jaitley to know about his health.

The account, @rakhisawant2511, through which the post was shared is a verified account on the name of actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant. She has more than 648k followers and she has posted 3,149 posts. Rakhi Sawant has worked in several films like Main Hoon Na, Dil Bole Haddippa, Buddha Mar Gaya, Masti, Joru ka Ghulam, Crazy 4 and many others and is popular for her item numbers.

